Abu Dhabi court orders customer to pay Dh20,000 compensation to delivery worker after assault
The ruling follows the customer’s criminal conviction for physically and verbally assaulting the delivery worker during a food delivery
By Amr Bayoumi2 min read
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According to court records, the delivery worker filed a lawsuit seeking Dh50,000 in compensation for the material and moral damages he suffered, in addition to legal interest of 9% from the date the lawsuit was filed until full payment, as well as fees and expenses.
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