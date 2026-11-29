300 Emirati grooms celebrate first wedding under Emirates Weddings initiative in Dubai
Initiative aims to encourage young Emiratis to marry, form stable families and celebrate traditional wedding customs
By Maryam Fayrouz2 min read
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The event forms part of a series of mass weddings being organised across the UAE to coincide with the 55th Union Day celebrations. The initiative aims to encourage young Emiratis to marry and start families, while strengthening community participation in supporting family stability.
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