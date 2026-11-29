Dubai driver fined Dh2,000 after pressing accelerator instead of brake, causing multi-vehicle crash
Motorcyclist injured as chain collision involves five vehicles and a motorcycle
By Mohamed Fouda2 min read
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The court said it was satisfied that the evidence was sufficient to prove the offences. It also found that the charges of accidental injury and property damage were connected, requiring the penalty prescribed for the more serious offence to be applied.
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