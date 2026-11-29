Package will benefit 3,867 UAE citizens through housing grants, residential land, loans and repayment exemptions

Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has approved the third housing benefits package of 2026.