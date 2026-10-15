Abu Dhabi court orders drunk driver to repay insurer AED122,973 after accident
Abu Dhabi court rules motorist liable for compensation paid by insurance company for property damage and injury costs
By Amr Bayoumi2 min read
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The court concluded that the defendant was responsible for the damages resulting from the accident and that the insurance company was entitled to recover the amounts it had paid. (File picture used for illustrative purpose only)
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