Abu Dhabi to upgrade key Musaffah roads with new bridges and expressway to ease congestion

Abu Dhabi to upgrade key Musaffah roads with new bridges and...

UAE

13-kilometre project will improve links between Musaffah, Mohammed Bin Zayed City and Zayed City while reducing travel times and enhancing road safety

The project spans approximately 13 kilometres along the E30 road and Street 8 in Musaffah and aims to ease congestion, improve road safety and reduce overall travel times.

Abu Dhabi: The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has announced plans to develop a number of major roads in Musaffah as part of efforts to improve traffic flow between the industrial area, Mohammed Bin Zayed City and Zayed City.

The project spans approximately 13 kilometres along the E30 road and Street 8 in Musaffah and aims to ease congestion, improve road safety and reduce overall travel times.

A key element of the project is the construction of an expressway along Street 8. The new road will feature three lanes in each direction, with an additional three lanes on either side to improve access to shops, facilities and services without affecting traffic movement on the expressway.

According to the department, the expressway is expected to accommodate around 4,000 vehicles per hour.

The project also includes upgrades to four intersections on the E30 road, improved connectivity with Street 8 and the E20 road, and modifications to nine major intersections.

Plans further include the construction of two new bridges linking Musaffah with Mohammed Bin Zayed City, in addition to a pedestrian bridge.

Engineer Issa Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Director General of Infrastructure Development at the Department of Municipalities and Transport, said the Musaffah road network serves a wide range of users, including residents, commuters, transport companies and businesses.

"The road network in Musaffah serves a wide range of users, from residents going to work, to companies transporting goods, and individuals who rely on local transportation throughout the day. Hence, planning for these different needs is a key factor in supporting the continued growth of the area," he said.

"By separating through traffic from local access traffic, and improving connectivity with surrounding communities, we can support economic activity, while at the same time making daily journeys easier and safer."

Al Mazrouei added that the project has been designed with future growth in mind.

"This forward-looking approach will help prepare the road network for future connections, ensuring that the decisions we make today support Abu Dhabi's development journey," he said.

The Musaffah road network development project forms part of wider efforts to enhance connectivity across Abu Dhabi and complements plans for a future marine transport link comprising two undersea tunnels connecting the eastern tip of Abu Dhabi Island with Musaffah through Khor Al Maqta and the Hudayriat Island Channel.