Ahmed bin Mohammed: Sheikh Rashid shaped Dubai’s present and envisioned its future

UAE

Ahmed bin Mohammed says Sheikh Rashid’s legacy continues to inspire generations benefiting from the foundations he built

Sheikh Rashid’s impact remains visible across Dubai and in the lives of its people, tweets His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, paid tribute to the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, describing him as a visionary leader whose legacy continues to shape Dubai and inspire future generations.

In a post on the social media platform X, His Highness said: “May God have mercy on Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum… a man of vision, wisdom and leadership, and Zayed’s partner in building the Union State.”

His Highness added that Sheikh Rashid’s impact remains visible across Dubai and in the lives of its people.

“He loved Dubai, shaped its present and foresaw its future, and left in its corners the imprints of his achievement, and in the lives of its people an abundance of his giving,” Sheikh Ahmed said.

He added: “His biography will remain a beacon for generations who live today the fruits of what Rashid bin Saeed built.”