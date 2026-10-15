Billion Followers Summit launches ‘100 Dreams’ initiative to turn creators’ ideas into sustainable businesses

The initiative, launched with Simon Squibb and the support of the National Media Authority, aims to connect creators and entrepreneurs with funding, knowledge, expertise and professional networks

The initiative aims to turn the dreams of content creators and entrepreneurs into real economic opportunities, enabling them to build sustainable projects and companies that contribute to the growth of the creative economy and digital media. It also seeks to strengthen the role of the content industry as a promising economic sector capable of generating jobs and transforming creative ideas into sustainable businesses.