Dubai completes 117 transport projects and advances AED 35.3 billion infrastructure programme

UAE

RTA delivered 117 projects worth AED 3.7 billion last year while continuing work on 164 strategic projects across roads, metro and transport infrastructure

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is developing advanced infrastructure to keep pace with the rapid population and economic growth.

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) completed 117 projects last year at a cost of AED 3.7 billion, while continuing work on 164 strategic projects worth AED 35.3 billion. The total number of completed and ongoing projects reached 281, with a combined value of AED 39 billion, as part of the RTA’s plans to develop the road network and transport infrastructure.

According to statistics recently published by the authority, the completed projects included road, intersection, bridge and tunnel upgrades, improvements to residential area entrances, enhancements to public transport facilities and measures to improve pedestrian safety.

The RTA said the 117 completed projects delivered a significant improvement in the efficiency of Dubai’s road network and traffic flow. The works included the expansion of key corridors, the construction of bridges and tunnels, and the upgrading of intersections and access points to residential and commercial areas. These measures helped reduce travel and waiting times, increase road capacity and strengthen connectivity between districts.

Among the most notable projects was the development of the entrance and exit to Al Warqa from Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. This reduced journey times from 20 minutes to 3.5 minutes, an 80% decrease, while cutting travel distance from 5.7km to 1.5km. The project improved connectivity with the emirate’s main road network and eased movement for residents.

The projects also included upgrades to intersections and road corridors in Business Bay, where the capacity of the road running parallel to Sheikh Zayed Road increased by 100%. Capacity for the right turn at the Al Mustaqbal intersection towards First Al Khail Street rose by 50%, improving traffic flow in one of Dubai’s busiest districts.

The RTA also completed a 700-metre expansion on Sheikh Zayed Road at the Umm Al Sheif exit, increasing the number of lanes from six to seven and boosting capacity by 16% to around 14,000 vehicles per hour. Improvements at the intersection of Al Maktoum Street and Omar Bin Al Khattab Street reduced delays from 160 seconds to 75 seconds, a decrease of 47%.

The Dubai Healthcare City exit development increased capacity to around 3,000 vehicles per hour, doubling its previous level, while reducing waiting times by up to 50%. The connecting bridge between Sheikh Zayed Road and Mall of the Emirates reduced travel times from about 10 minutes to one minute, while the bridge linking Jumeirah Street and Mina Street towards Infinity Bridge cut journey times from 12 minutes to four minutes, a reduction of 67%.

In Umm Suqeim, an 800-metre tunnel improved traffic flow and reduced travel time between Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road by 61%, while increasing the capacity of Umm Suqeim Street to about 16,000 vehicles per hour in both directions. The authority also upgraded 16.5km of roads in Al Awir First and improved access to residential and industrial areas, enhancing connectivity across the network.

The completed projects extended to school zones, where traffic improvements were introduced at 10 locations serving 27 schools. The measures were designed to improve safety and traffic flow during peak periods, increase parking capacity at some schools by up to 90%, and improve traffic movement by between 25% and 40%.

Beyond roads, the completed projects also focused on public transport facilities and customer services. These included the installation of bus shelters, the creation of air-conditioned rest areas for delivery riders and the development of customer happiness centres.

The number of completed bus shelters reached 595 out of a planned 762, with the network serving more than 192 million passengers annually. The authority also added 15 air-conditioned rest areas for delivery riders to the 40 already in operation to improve working conditions, comfort and safety. Customer happiness centres in Umm Ramool and Al Barsha were upgraded, with available services increasing from 72 to 97.

In pedestrian and cyclist safety, the authority implemented dedicated bridges and crossing improvements as part of efforts to reduce accidents and encourage active mobility.

According to the data, the pedestrian fatality rate fell from 9.5 per 100,000 people in 2007 to 0.3 in 2024. Meanwhile, the number of pedestrian trips increased from 307 million in 2023 to 326 million in 2024.

Last year, the authority also continued work on 164 projects with a combined value of AED 35.3 billion. These projects focus on infrastructure improvements, including road upgrades, bridge and tunnel construction, and metro expansions designed to support sustainable mobility and enhance quality of life in Dubai.

The Dubai Metro Blue Line is the largest public transport project currently under way, with a contract value of AED 21.3 billion. The 30km line will include 14 stations and is intended to expand the metro network and improve connectivity between emerging areas, supporting public transport use and reducing pressure on roads.

Project data indicates that the Blue Line is expected to serve around one million people by 2040 and generate economic benefits estimated at AED 56.5 billion. It is also expected to reduce congestion by 20% along the corridors it serves. Completion is scheduled for September 2029.

Current works include traffic diversions, infrastructure preparation, excavation and foundation activities, alongside progress on stations and route construction.

The authority is also developing the intersection of Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street with Al Awir and Al Manama streets. The project will increase capacity from 5,200 to 14,400 vehicles per hour, a rise of 176%, and reduce journey times from 20 minutes to five minutes. Completion is targeted for the third quarter of 2028.

The Future Street Development Project, valued at AED 633 million, aims to increase capacity from 6,600 to 8,800 vehicles per hour and reduce travel times from 13 minutes to six minutes.

Work is also continuing on the upgrade of Umm Suqeim Street between Jumeirah Street and Al Khail Road. The 6km project includes six intersections, four bridges and three tunnels with a combined length of 4,100 metres.

The project is expected to reduce travel times from 20 minutes to six minutes and improve connectivity for communities expected to have a population of more than two million people.

Further upgrades are planned for Al Wasl Street, including the development of 15km of road, six intersections and five tunnels. The project aims to cut travel times by 50% and increase capacity from 8,000 to 12,000 vehicles per hour. Improvements to Al Safa Street, including new bridges and tunnels, are also under way to reduce journey times and increase corridor capacity.

At Dubai Islands, the authority is constructing a 1,425-metre bridge with four lanes in each direction and a capacity of up to 16,000 vehicles per hour. The project is expected to reduce travel times from 104 minutes to 16 minutes, with projected economic savings of AED 45 billion over 20 years.

The programme also includes the development of intersections along Al Qudra Street at a cost of AED 798 million. The project is expected to reduce travel times from 9.4 minutes to 2.8 minutes and improve traffic flow for around 400,000 residents and visitors.

Work is also progressing on the Trade Centre Roundabout development, valued at more than AED 696 million. The project includes five bridges with a total length of about 5km and aims to improve connectivity between major corridors while reducing travel times.

The RTA is also expanding the Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station, increasing its area from 6,700sqm to 8,500sqm and boosting capacity from 7,250 to 12,320 passengers per hour, an increase of 65%. The upgrade is designed to accommodate rising passenger demand in one of Dubai’s busiest commercial and tourist districts.

Additional projects include the Nad Al Sheba 4 bridge connecting to Dubai-Al Ain Road, which is expected to reduce travel times from six minutes to one minute, and upgrades to the Terminal 1 bridge at Dubai International Airport, increasing capacity from 4,200 to 6,000 vehicles per hour. Work is also under way on Al Fay Street, access roads to new developments and projects designed to strengthen connections between major road corridors.

The completed and ongoing projects reflect an integrated approach to developing Dubai’s transport system by combining road expansion, intersection upgrades, metro development, public transport improvements and enhanced pedestrian safety. Together, they aim to support population and economic growth, reduce congestion and improve mobility across the emirate.