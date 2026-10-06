Dubai Culture and World Cities Culture Forum announce Global Fellowship cohort comprising next generation of cultural policymakers

UAE

First-of-its-kind programme builds on the legacy of the 13th World Cities Culture Summit, hosted by Dubai in 2024 as the event’s debut edition in the Middle East and North Africa

Bringing together 20 mid-career professionals, the programme will strengthen their ability to shape cultural policy and deliver projects that respond to their cities’ priorities.

Dubai: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and the World Cities Culture Forum have announced the cohort of the Global Fellowship, an international leadership programme designed to develop the next generation of cultural policymakers and civic leaders for culture. Bringing together 20 mid-career professionals, the programme will strengthen their ability to shape cultural policy and deliver projects that respond to their cities’ priorities. It supports Dubai’s ambition to serve as a global cultural reference, a leader in innovation and a driver of the creative economy grounded in Emirati heritage.

Co-founded by Dubai Culture and the World Cities Culture Forum, the first-of-its-kind programme is a legacy of the 13th World Cities Culture Summit, held in Dubai in 2024 under the theme ‘Tomorrow’s Culture: How Will the Next Generation Shape Our World?’ The summit marked the event’s first edition in the Middle East and North Africa. The Fellowship’s academic programme, in collaboration with the University of Oxford’s Gardens, Libraries and Museums and the Aspen Institute, brings together international expertise in leadership development, cultural policy and city development.

The cohort includes five fellows from Dubai Government entities: Hesham Al Olama, CEO of the Media Development Sector at the Dubai Media Council; Afnan Abdulla, Director of the Asset Management and Logistics Department at Dubai Culture; Mozah Lootah, Senior Project Manager in the Visual Arts Department at Dubai Culture; Noora Bin Kalban, Director of Exploration Policies and Programs at Dubai Knowledge and Human Development Authority; and Hessa Aljarwan, Manager of Studies and Policies, Quality of Life, at the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai. The remaining 15 fellows were selected through a competitive process from the World Cities Culture Forum network, with each representing a different member city.

Over six months, fellows will combine international learning, mentorship and peer exchange with the development of a project for their city. Following onboarding, they will participate in dedicated sessions at the 15th World Cities Culture Summit in Tokyo from 28 to 30 October, joining more than 150 cultural leaders from around the world.

Immersive residency

The fellowship will feature online masterclasses and an immersive residency, drawing on the expertise of leading figures in cultural policy and city leadership. Contributors include Justine Simons OBE, Founder and Chair of the World Cities Culture Forum and London’s Deputy Mayor for Culture and the Creative Industries; Anne Hidalgo, former Mayor of Paris; Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, Mayor of Freetown; Gail Lord, global cultural consultant and museum planner; and Ricky Burdett, Director of LSE Cities and Professor of Urban Studies.

Her Excellency Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture, highlighted the role of international cooperation in strengthening cultural leadership and connecting local priorities with global expertise. She said: “Investing in people is central to Dubai’s cultural ambitions and to our contribution to the future of culture in cities. Through the Global Fellowship, we are giving emerging leaders the opportunity to learn from one another, develop their ideas and translate that knowledge into policies and projects that serve their communities. We want fellows to leave with the confidence, relationships and practical skills to strengthen the role of culture in sustainable urban development and quality of life.”

She added: “The fellowship also creates opportunities for talent from Dubai to benefit from international experience and share the emirate’s own approaches to cultural development. Each fellow brings a distinct understanding of their city, and that exchange of perspectives can lead to better-informed decisions and new ways of working. By connecting these professionals with experienced leaders and institutions, we aim to build lasting relationships that support their work and the communities they serve.”

Justine Simons OBE, Founder, World Cities Culture Forum, and Deputy Mayor for Culture and the Creative Industries, London, said: “All around the world, city leaders are championing culture and using the power they have, to make real change. Their leadership environment is unique – it’s a place where civic responsibility, policy, politics and cultural transformation come together. We know culture can play an even greater role in the success of cities around the world, growing economies, bringing communities together, improving our health and quality of life – but only if we have great leaders in the right places, able to unlock its full potential. So, I am hugely proud of this new Global Fellowship, the first of its kind, as it responds to the growing need to nurture the next generation of civic leaders for culture.”

He added: “Co-founded with Dubai Culture and Arts Authority as a legacy of the 2024 World Cities Culture Summit, this bespoke programme connects emerging leaders with our global network of experts and will build the talent, skills and resilience needed to achieve impact at a city level. Congratulations to our founding cohort of twenty exceptional cultural leaders from across our global network."

Key topics

From November 2026 to March 2027, fellows will take part in online masterclasses examining the practical demands of cultural leadership. Topics will include the political forces shaping cultural policy and the role of public-private partnerships; integrating culture into urban planning and infrastructure; understanding power, influence and authority across arts and government; strengthening cross-departmental collaboration; and sustaining effective cultural leadership over the long term.

Each fellow will develop a strategic cultural project that addresses an opportunity or challenge in their city, supported by peer exchange, expert guidance and one-to-one mentorship from experienced leaders in the World Cities Culture Forum network. Defined at the outset, these projects will develop through the Tokyo summit and online masterclasses, advance during the Dubai residency, and move towards implementation at the programme’s conclusion. This process will help fellows refine their leadership approach and apply their learning within their professional and civic contexts.

Three pillars

The programme will conclude with a five-day residency in Dubai in spring 2027. Fellows will work on their projects, engage with cultural institutions and explore the emirate’s approaches to cultural development, innovation and collaboration across sectors. The residency supports Dubai Culture’s commitment to talent development, knowledge exchange and intercultural dialogue, in line with its 2026–2033 Strategy and three pillars: Global Cultural Leadership; a Robust Creative Ecosystem; and Cultural Identity, Diversity and Inclusivity.

Developed in response to the growing responsibilities of cultural policymakers, the fellowship recognises culture’s contribution to economic development, social cohesion, and quality of life. It will help participants build international professional relationships and draw on practices from different cities to develop solutions for their communities.

The inaugural cohort includes representatives of Austin, Boston, Bratislava, Busan, Edinburgh, Guangzhou, Johannesburg, Kyiv, London, Milan, Rio de Janeiro, Seoul, Toronto, Vienna and Warsaw apart from Dubai.