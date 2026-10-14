Dubai leadership studies to be launched at Seoul National University and Peking University

New agreements signed during the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum will integrate Dubai’s leadership experience into MBA and executive education programmes

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), witnessed the signing of two memoranda of understanding (MoUs) between the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development (MBRCLD) and two leading universities, Seoul National University in South Korea and Peking University in China.