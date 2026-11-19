Dubai Municipality launches ‘Dubai Atlas’ to map emirate’s transformation and future development
New 10-chapter publication combines maps, geospatial data and aerial and satellite imagery to document Dubai’s urban, demographic and environmental landscapeEmirates247
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Bringing together geospatial data, maps and aerial and satellite imagery in a single reference, the publication explores Dubai’s geographical, urban and natural characteristics, infrastructure and community facilities, providing a detailed picture of the emirate’s evolution and distinctive identity.
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