Mohammed bin Rashid’s letter on the currency of the future: Why trust matters
The sixteenth letter in 'The Letters' explores trust as an asset built through actions and preserved by fulfilling covenantsNaoufer Ramoul
4 min read
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Each of the 26 letters has its addressee, and each reading has its own angle that extends beyond the pages of the book. In this series, “Letters from Experience to Impact,” we read the letters from within, getting closer to the ideas shaped by experience, what they reveal about our present and what they draw for our future.
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