Dubai Police arrest two suspects in phone scam as victims lose AED11.8 million

UAE

Fraudsters posed as officials, pressured victims to transfer money overseas and sell jewellery in sophisticated scam

Dubai: Dubai Police have arrested two suspects accused of involvement in a series of phone scams that caused losses of more than AED11.8 million after victims were tricked into transferring funds to accounts outside the country.

The arrests were made by the Anti-Fraud Centre at Dubai Police following an investigation into calls in which fraudsters impersonated employees of official and international entities.

According to investigators, the suspects contacted victims and falsely claimed their names were linked to legal cases and files outside the UAE. They then intimidated them with alleged legal consequences and instructed them to transfer money from their bank accounts overseas under the pretext of verifying the legitimacy of the funds.

Victims pressured to sell jewellery

Investigations revealed that some victims were told the funds they had transferred were insufficient to complete the supposed verification procedures.

The suspects allegedly instructed them to sell their gold jewellery and transfer the proceeds. Victims were also asked to book hotel rooms and cut off contact with family and friends until they received confirmation that they were not implicated in the alleged cases.

Police said these tactics were designed to exert psychological pressure and tighten control over victims while the fraud continued.

Specialised task force

Dubai Police said a specialised task force from the Anti-Fraud Centre was formed immediately after reports were received.

The team analysed data, traced the movement of funds and conducted extensive investigations that led to the identification and arrest of two individuals allegedly responsible for communicating with and luring victims.

Legal action has been taken against the suspects.

During questioning, the two men admitted their involvement in the fraud scheme, investigators said.

They told police they had been recruited through social media by an entity based outside the UAE and were paid for each successful scam. According to their statements, they received victims’ details and instructions on how to contact them through a dedicated application.

Examination of the seized mobile phones uncovered victims’ information and conversations linked to the fraud reports under investigation, strengthening the evidence against the suspects.

The total losses suffered by victims amounted to AED11,877,532.

Public warning

Dubai Police urged members of the public to remain cautious when receiving suspicious calls or messages from individuals claiming to represent official entities.

Authorities stressed that residents should never transfer money, share banking details or disclose personal information in response to such communications.

Police also warned against giving in to intimidation or psychological pressure and advised the public to verify any requests through official channels.

Dubai Police reaffirmed its commitment to combating all forms of fraud and tracking emerging criminal methods. Residents are encouraged to report suspicious activity through the eCrime platform or by calling 901.