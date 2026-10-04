Dubai Police combine AI, K9 expertise and advanced equipment to boost field readiness

UAE

Annual inspection highlights artificial intelligence systems, specialised security capabilities, emergency response readiness and K9 operations

Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, has reviewed the latest artificial intelligence systems, specialised security capabilities and emergency response readiness during his annual inspection of the General Department of Protective Security and Emergency.

Dubai: Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, has reviewed the latest artificial intelligence systems, specialised security capabilities and emergency response readiness during his annual inspection of the General Department of Protective Security and Emergency.

The inspection covered performance indicators, development projects and modern systems supporting security and field operations, with a focus on using advanced technology to increase the speed, accuracy and efficiency of police response.

Lieutenant General Al Marri reviewed projects aimed at improving security and field operations and strengthening preparedness for different scenarios.

He was briefed on AI-powered systems that support field operations through data analysis, decision-making and improved response efficiency. Smart solutions are also being used to enhance planning, monitoring and resource utilisation.

Lieutenant General Al Marri stressed the importance of expanding the use of artificial intelligence and modern digital solutions across police operations, while using data and performance indicators to anticipate challenges and improve performance.

He called for modern technologies to be translated into practical tools that strengthen field teams' capabilities and support faster and more precise execution of their duties.

Emergency response and K9 operations

During the inspection, Lieutenant General Al Marri reviewed operations at the Armed Response Centre, including its readiness for incidents and missions, as well as training and preparedness indicators.

He emphasised the importance of continuous training, strengthening specialised teams and maintaining the highest levels of readiness to ensure rapid and professional responses to emergencies.

The inspection also covered the K9 Security Inspection Department, including development plans, inspection operations and domestic and international missions.

Results presented during the inspection showed 280 positive detection cases across various K9 security inspection specialisations, highlighting the role of specialised teams in supporting police operations and strengthening security inspection capabilities.

Bicycle Team performance

Lieutenant General Al Marri also reviewed the work of the Bicycle Team and its role in tourist areas, public service and event support.

In 2025, the team carried out 517 missions in tourist areas, recorded 20,778 bicycle bookings, participated in 66 events, and provided 330 services to members of the public.

Employee wellbeing and advanced equipment

The inspection highlighted the working environment within the General Department, where internal employee happiness reached 96 per cent and employee motivation stood at 100 per cent.

Lieutenant General Al Marri said investing in people is fundamental to sustaining institutional excellence, noting that a positive and motivating work environment directly contributes to improved services and more efficient field performance.

At the conclusion of the inspection, he toured the department's facilities and reviewed equipment used in specialised and field operations, including armoured vehicles used for assault and raid missions.

Lieutenant General Al Marri stressed the importance of continuously developing advanced equipment and maintaining it at the highest levels of readiness, alongside specialised training that enables personnel to use it efficiently and professionally.

He praised the efficiency, readiness and commitment demonstrated by personnel and called for continued investment in innovation, specialised training, artificial intelligence and advanced technologies.

Lieutenant General Al Marri added that maintaining strong performance requires continuous development, anticipation of future needs and investment in both human and technological capabilities to further enhance response times, operational efficiency and Dubai Police's ability to protect lives and property.