Dubai Police diploma helps Slovak officer gain global policing insights and practical skills

UAE

Participant in Dubai Police's Policing Innovation and Leadership Diploma highlights international cooperation, innovation and hands-on training as key benefits of the programme

First Lieutenant Štefan Antalič, Deputy Platoon Commander with the Emergency Motorised Unit of the Regional Police Headquarters in Bratislava, joined the programme organised by Dubai Police in collaboration with Rabdan Academy to learn from police officers from different countries and gain new knowledge and experience.

Dubai: A police officer from Slovakia has described participation in Dubai Police's Policing Innovation and Leadership Diploma (PIL) as a valuable experience that combined professional learning, practical training and international cooperation.

First Lieutenant Štefan Antalič, Deputy Platoon Commander with the Emergency Motorised Unit of the Regional Police Headquarters in Bratislava, joined the programme organised by Dubai Police in collaboration with Rabdan Academy to learn from police officers from different countries and gain new knowledge and experience.

"My motivation for applying to the programme was the opportunity to participate in international police cooperation, to gain new knowledge and experience, but also to learn more about the work of police officers from other countries," he said.

Antalič said it was difficult to single out one aspect of the programme as the most valuable because every element contributed to his professional development.

"I can't say what was the most useful, because everything I learned was beneficial to me," he said.

Among the topics he found particularly useful were problem solving, leadership, cybercrime and counter-terrorism. He said the programme offered fresh perspectives and practical approaches that could be applied in both leadership and operational policing roles.

The academic content introduced new concepts and knowledge, while the practical training sessions provided hands-on experience relevant to his daily responsibilities.

Antalič highlighted tactical training in riot policing, VIP protection and shooting exercises, as well as the programme's focus on wellness and physical fitness.

Working in an intervention unit that deals with dangerous offenders, he said the practical aspects of the programme were particularly relevant to his operational duties.

The experience also increased his interest in emerging technologies and innovative policing methods.

He said he sees significant opportunities in the field of artificial intelligence, as well as in professional problem-solving approaches that can help develop innovative solutions within police organisations.

"I hope that I will be able to move forward and bring innovative solutions where they are needed and thus improve the functioning of my organisation," he said.

Antalič also stressed the importance of international cooperation between police organisations.

"International cooperation is the basis for detecting crimes, but also for excellent innovative solutions for the future, and therefore it must be supported and improved," he said.

Reflecting on the programme, Antalič said the experience provided knowledge, practical skills and professional connections that extended beyond the classroom.

"I learned many very interesting, useful things, procedures and methods, I significantly improved my physical fitness, tested my practical skills, but most importantly, I found a new family in the form of my police brothers and sisters from all over the world," he said.