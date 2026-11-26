Dubai Police handle 1,116 electronic payments via 'Circulars and Travel Ban Service' with financial claims exceeding AED 24 million
Dubai Police service allows residents to check their legal status and settle eligible financial claims onlineEmirates247
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The Dubai Police ‘Inquiry about Circulars and Travel Ban’ service enables users to check legal restrictions and settle eligible financial claims through the Dubai Police app, without having to visit a police station.
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