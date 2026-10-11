Dubai Police urge parents to protect children from online scams and strangers

UAE

Police warn that online gamers may attempt to gain children's trust to access personal information, photos and private chats

In a message shared on X as part of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Dubai Police warned that some online users may attempt to gain a child's trust before moving conversations to private chats or requesting personal information and photographs. File picture used for illustrative purpose.

Dubai: Dubai Police have urged parents to remain actively involved in their children's online activities, warning that not everyone encountered through online gaming platforms has good intentions.

In a message shared on X as part of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Dubai Police warned that some online users may attempt to gain a child's trust before moving conversations to private chats or requesting personal information and photographs.

"Online gaming connects players, but not everyone has good intentions. Some may try to gain a child's trust, move the conversation to a private chat, or ask for personal information or photos," Dubai Police said.

The force advised parents to talk regularly with their children about who they interact with online and to remind them to protect their personal information.

Dubai Police also cautioned children against engaging in private conversations with strangers online and stressed the importance of maintaining safe digital practices while using gaming platforms and social media.

The warning forms part of Dubai Police's activities marking Cybersecurity Awareness Month, which focuses on promoting online safety and raising awareness about cyber threats affecting different segments of society.