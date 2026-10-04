Dubai to host first international electric vehicle exhibition and conference in November

UAE

RTA's EV World 2026 will bring together more than 300 companies, 70 speakers and 10,000 visitors to showcase the latest developments in electric mobility, hydrogen vehicles and smart transport

Held under the theme "Towards a Smart and Sustainable Future in Mobility", the event aims to support Dubai's vision of advancing a more sustainable and intelligent transport system and strengthening its position as a global hub for innovation in mobility. Picture used for illustrative purpose.

Dubai: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will organise the first edition of the Dubai International Electric Vehicle Exhibition and Conference (EV World 2026) from November 10 to 12, 2026, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Held under the theme "Towards a Smart and Sustainable Future in Mobility", the event aims to support Dubai's vision of advancing a more sustainable and intelligent transport system and strengthening its position as a global hub for innovation in mobility.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said the event reflects Dubai's position as a centre for innovation and the future economy.

"Organising the first edition of the Dubai International Electric Vehicle Exhibition and Conference (EV World 2026) confirms Dubai's leading position as a global centre for innovation and the future economy, and a platform that brings together companies, investors, developers and decision-makers to anticipate the future of a sector that is witnessing rapid growth and fundamental transformations in technologies, business models and value chains," he said.

Al Tayer said the global transport sector is witnessing an accelerated transition towards electric and new energy vehicles, driven by developments in battery technologies, clean energy, charging infrastructure, artificial intelligence and autonomous systems.

He added that Dubai has competitive advantages that position it to play a key role in this transformation through its investment environment, ability to attract talent and companies, and capacity to adopt advanced technologies.

Al Tayer noted that the RTA has adopted the "Zero Emission Public Transport in the Emirate of Dubai 2050" strategy, making it the first entity in the Middle East to develop a long-term strategy for transitioning public transport to net-zero emissions by 2050.

Global platform for innovation

The exhibition and conference will serve as a platform for showcasing developments in electric and hydrogen vehicles, charging technologies, sustainable energy, smart infrastructure, air mobility and autonomous driving systems.

More than 300 local and international companies, authorities and organisations are expected to participate, alongside 70 speakers, more than 30 business partners and over 10,000 visitors.

Participants will showcase solutions and technologies in electric vehicle manufacturing and operation, battery management, hydrogen fuel cells, sustainable energy technologies, fast-charging stations, smart infrastructure, drones, autonomous systems and artificial intelligence applications.

International partnerships

As part of preparations for the event, Al Tayer met Dr Zhang Yongwei, Chairman of the China Electric Vehicle Alliance (China EV100), to discuss cooperation and international partnerships in electric vehicles, smart mobility and sustainable transportation.

The discussions focused on supporting the organisation of EV World 2026 and strengthening its role as a regional platform connecting government entities, global companies and mobility sector leaders.

A cooperation agreement was also signed with China EV100 to expand Chinese participation in the exhibition and conference and strengthen cooperation in industry, technology, research and development.

The organising committee has also conducted promotional visits and meetings in China, Germany, Belgium and India to introduce the event, attract specialised companies and institutions and expand the network of international partners.

Focus on sustainable mobility

The RTA said the event supports Dubai's efforts to develop an integrated electric mobility ecosystem covering vehicles, infrastructure, technology, energy systems, specialised talent and investment partnerships.

The authority continues to implement its strategy for transitioning to zero-emission public transport by 2050.

Within the taxi and luxury transport sector, environmentally friendly hybrid vehicles now account for more than 72 per cent of the fleet, while electric vehicles represent 19 per cent, exceeding the target set for 2026.

The authority has also established a plan to convert the entire taxi and luxury transport fleet to electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles by 2040.

In public transport, the RTA continues to introduce advanced electric buses designed for regional climatic conditions while testing fast-charging and energy-capture technologies.

The authority has also expanded sustainability initiatives in marine transport through the development of traditional abras and modern marine transport powered by electric and hydrogen propulsion systems.