Dubai to launch teachers' quality of life strategy next year, says KHDA chief

UAE

Planned strategy aims to attract and retain top teaching talent by focusing on professional development, recognition and work-life balance

Speaking during a recent KHDA Media Majlis, Miran said the initiative is designed to strengthen the professional environment for educators and support Dubai's efforts to attract and retain top teaching talent.

Dubai: A comprehensive strategy aimed at enhancing the quality of life of teachers in Dubai is set to be launched next year, according to Aisha Miran, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).

Speaking during a recent KHDA Media Majlis, Miran said the initiative is designed to strengthen the professional environment for educators and support Dubai's efforts to attract and retain top teaching talent.

She said teachers remain at the heart of the education system and that their wellbeing directly affects students and their learning experience.

Focus on attracting and retaining talent

Miran noted that the challenge of attracting educational talent extends beyond any single education system, as international studies point to a global shortage of teachers.

She said Dubai is working to turn this challenge into an opportunity by creating an environment capable of attracting the best talent to live and work in the emirate.

Aisha Miran, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA)

According to Miran, attracting outstanding teachers and improving the education system's ability to retain them will further strengthen Dubai's position as a destination for leading educational talent.

Quality of life strategy

She explained that the planned Teachers' Quality of Life Strategy is based on a comprehensive vision covering the teacher's journey from recruitment and employment to long-term retention within the education system.

The strategy is intended to support Dubai's competitiveness in attracting talent while enhancing teachers' ability to continue contributing to the education sector.

Areas under development include continuous professional development, recognition, opportunities for advancement and work-life balance, which are viewed as important elements in attracting and retaining teachers.

Addressing a global challenge

Miran said global studies indicate that the world is facing a shortage of educational personnel, creating competition for the best teachers.

She added that Dubai has the ability to transform this challenge into an opportunity by providing an environment that enables the emirate to compete for the best educational talent and become a preferred destination for leading teachers and education professionals.

Supporting student stability

Alongside efforts to attract and retain teachers, work is also taking place to regulate the movement of teaching staff during the academic year in a way that protects the continuity of student learning and reduces disruption that may result from teachers leaving during the school year.

Miran said improving teachers' quality of life is ultimately linked to improving educational outcomes, as creating the right environment helps teachers develop professionally, continue in the sector and provide better learning experiences for students.