UAE

flydubai cancels flights to Riyadh and Yanbu until October 10 and Abha until October 11, advises affected passengers to check Manage Booking on flydubai.com for refund or rebooking options and contact travel agents for assistance

flydubai has announced the cancellation of its flights to both Riyadh and Yanbu until October 10, while flights to Abha have been cancelled until October 11.

A flydubai spokesperson said: “flydubai flights to Riyadh and Yanbu have been cancelled until October 10, while flights to Abha have been cancelled until October 11. We are closely monitoring the situation and continue to coordinate with the relevant authorities, and we will keep our customers informed of any updates regarding flight schedules through our official channels.”

"Customers whose travel plans have been affected by these cancellations can visit the Manage Booking section on flydubai.com to view their refund or rebooking options. We also advise customers who made bookings through travel agents to contact them directly. We apologize for any inconvenience caused to our passengers by these flight changes," the spokesperson said.