Home UAE Mansoor bin Mohammed opens the Big 5 Global 2026 exhibition in Dubai

Mansoor bin Mohammed opens the Big 5 Global 2026 exhibition in Dubai

His Highness visited several local and international pavilions, including Trojan, the Oman Pavilion, Greek company Vitex, Al Shamsi, SKM, AHRI and Midea. The tour also included the

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Published: 23 November 2026, 18:08 (UAE) 3 min read Share