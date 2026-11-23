Mansoor bin Mohammed opens the Big 5 Global 2026 exhibition in Dubai
His Highness visited several local and international pavilions, including Trojan, the Oman Pavilion, Greek company Vitex, Al Shamsi, SKM, AHRI and Midea. The tour also included theEmirates247
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Sheikh Mansoor highlighted the importance of advancing the construction sector through the adoption of advanced technologies and innovative solutions in infrastructure and urban development.
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