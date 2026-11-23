Dubai explores using AI to assess government employee performance
Dubai Government Human Resources Department is studying how artificial intelligence could measure productivity, document achievements and support fairer employee evaluations
By Saeed Al-Washahi2 min read
Share
The Dubai Government Human Resources Department is exploring the use of artificial intelligence to measure employee productivity and document achievements more accurately as part of plans to develop the government performance management system. AI generated image used for illustrative purpose.
Add Emirates 24|7 to your Google News
Text Size: