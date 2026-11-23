Mohammed bin Rashid unveils ‘Mira’, UAE’s AI assistant for government services
Unified AI platform will allow citizens, residents and visitors to request and complete government services through a personal assistant on their phonesEmirates247
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His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has approved a new model for UAE government services that will use artificial intelligence to provide a unified and integrated experience for customers.
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