Abu Dhabi court dismisses man's Dh62,000 claim over apartment rental dispute
Court rules that the case falls under the jurisdiction of rental dispute resolution committees
By Amr Bayoumi3 min read
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The court also said the plaintiff's claim that the first defendant did not own the property did not alter the nature of the dispute. That argument concerned the lessor's status, the enforceability of obligations arising from the lease and the consequences of non-performance, all of which were matters inherent to the rental dispute.
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