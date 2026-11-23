Home UAE Lessons from Mohammed bin Rashid: Why the speed of learning shapes civilisations

Lessons from Mohammed bin Rashid: Why the speed of learning shapes civilisations

In The Letters, Mohammed bin Rashid reflects on how reading, education and the ability to embrace new knowledge can shape generations and the future of nations

Naoufer Ramoul

Published: 23 November 2026, 13:17 (UAE) 4 min read Share