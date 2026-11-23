Lessons from Mohammed bin Rashid: Why the speed of learning shapes civilisations
In The Letters, Mohammed bin Rashid reflects on how reading, education and the ability to embrace new knowledge can shape generations and the future of nationsNaoufer Ramoul
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In one of his letters to the team, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid recalls the story of the printing press, which appeared in Europe in the 15th century, and how nearly three centuries passed before the Ottoman authorities granted a licence in 1726 to establish a printing press using Arabic letters in Istanbul.
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