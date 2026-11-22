More than 300 exhibitors from over 65 countries showcased around 10,000 original artworks, with the fair set to return from June 10-13, 2027

Bringing together more than 300 exhibitors from over 65 countries, the four-day fair connected artists and galleries with collectors and new audiences, while celebrating emerging talent through its annual awards. Organisers also confirmed that World Art Dubai will return for its 13th edition from June 10-13, 2027.