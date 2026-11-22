World Art Dubai 2026 concludes with artist sales and awards as 2027 dates confirmed
More than 300 exhibitors from over 65 countries showcased around 10,000 original artworks, with the fair set to return from June 10-13, 2027Emirates247
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Bringing together more than 300 exhibitors from over 65 countries, the four-day fair connected artists and galleries with collectors and new audiences, while celebrating emerging talent through its annual awards. Organisers also confirmed that World Art Dubai will return for its 13th edition from June 10-13, 2027.
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