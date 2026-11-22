Home UAE MENA-ARIN concludes Abu Dhabi meeting, sets priorities to strengthen regional asset recovery cooperation

MENA-ARIN concludes Abu Dhabi meeting, sets priorities to strengthen regional asset recovery cooperation

Qatar takes over the network’s Presidency for 2027 as members agree measures to improve coordination, information sharing and asset recovery mechanisms

Emirates247

Published: 22 November 2026, 17:08 (UAE) 3 min read Share