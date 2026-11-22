MENA-ARIN concludes Abu Dhabi meeting, sets priorities to strengthen regional asset recovery cooperation
Qatar takes over the network’s Presidency for 2027 as members agree measures to improve coordination, information sharing and asset recovery mechanismsEmirates247
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Held on 21 and 22 November 2026 under the Presidency of the United Arab Emirates, the meeting brought together representatives of member countries, observers and international partners.
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