Dubai manager ordered to repay Dh2.14 million stolen through payroll manipulation
Court also awards company Dh500,000 compensation after final criminal ruling established former employee’s misuse of HR and payroll systems
By Mohammed Fouda3 min read
Share
The court said a final criminal judgment is binding on civil courts regarding the occurrence of the crime, its legal characterisation and its attribution to the perpetrator. The employee’s conviction therefore could not be re-examined, leaving the civil court to consider the damages suffered by the company and determine the appropriate compensation.
Add Emirates 24|7 to your Google News
Text Size: