Experts warn children can access GTA 6 content despite 21+ age rating
Specialists highlight concerns over violent content, age-verification loopholes, privacy and exposure through videos and live streams
By Maryam Fayrouz, Sumaya Al Hammadi8 min read
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Experts said the risks go beyond scenes involving murder, theft, drug use and inappropriate content. They also raised concerns about criminal characters being portrayed as protagonists whom players may sympathise with and want to succeed.
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