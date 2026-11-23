High insurance costs push new car owners towards repairs outside dealerships
Motorists say higher premiums for dealership repairs are forcing them to choose external workshops, while dealers cite significantly higher repair costs
By Ahmed Al-Sherbini4 min read
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Motorists said high insurance premiums for newer cars that include dealership repairs are forcing them to choose cheaper policies covering repairs at external workshops, depriving them of the benefits of dealership servicing. Unsplash picture of a car showroom used for illustrative purpose.
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