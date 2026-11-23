Dubai court orders return of Dh1.75 million number plate after man refuses decisive oath
Dispute between two friends ends in favour of the original owner after the defendant fails to appear in court to take the oath
By Mohammed Fouda3 min read
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The court set the wording of the oath, under which the defendant was required to swear that he had not undertaken to return the plate immediately upon request and that he had received it as a gift rather than as a loan or deposit.
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