Dubai Municipality plans 34 new parks and major infrastructure upgrades in Al Awir
Projects from 2027 will expand parks, sewage and rainwater drainage networks, irrigation and landscaping across Al Awir 1 and 2
By Emad El-Din Khalil4 min read
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The parks will be implemented in four phases between 2027 and 2030. The plans also include three sewage and rainwater drainage projects designed to achieve 100 per cent coverage and serve 10,297 residential plots across 67.01 square kilometres.
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