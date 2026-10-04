From mountain caves to honey hives: Emirati beekeeper keeps a centuries-old tradition alive

UAE

After more than four decades tracking wild bees across the UAE's mountains, Ali Salem Al Dhanhani says the future of Emirati honey depends on honesty, heritage and passing knowledge to the next generation

For Emirati beekeeper Ali Salem Al Dhanhani beekeeping remains far more than a source of income. "The honey-collecting profession will remain for me a culture, a heritage, and a source of a decent livelihood." Picture: Ashok Verma.

Fujairah: For Emirati beekeeper Ali Salem Al Dhanhani, chasing wild bees through mountain ranges and searching for their hives among caves and rocky cliffs is more than a profession.

It is a way of preserving a heritage deeply connected to the UAE's natural environment and the traditions of its people.

Al Dhanhani, 60, said that his journey began more than four decades ago after learning the trade from a relative. Since 1985, he has devoted himself to collecting wild honey and managing beehives, developing specialised skills in understanding bee behaviour and locating colonies hidden in some of the country's most challenging terrain.

"The profession of collecting honey provides a decent living for those who practise it seriously, but it requires knowledge of the nature of bees, plant seasons and climatic conditions, in addition to the ability to deal with mountainous terrain and the challenges it imposes that may threaten the lives of those working in it," he said.

Following the bees

Years of experience have enabled Al Dhanhani to identify the location of wild bee colonies simply by observing the movement and flight direction of individual bees.

"I have a special skill in locating wild bee colonies by observing the movement of the bee and the direction of its flight," he said.

His work goes beyond searching existing colonies. Each year, he prepares cavities and shelters in mountain areas to attract swarms of bees and encourage them to establish new colonies.

The effort yields substantial results. Al Dhanhani said he harvests between 100 and 200 kilograms of wild honey annually from mountain colonies, in addition to around 1,000 kilograms of honey produced in his apiaries.

According to Al Dhanhani, honey collection is one of the UAE's oldest professions, particularly among communities living in mountains and valleys. Picture: Ashok Verma.

He explained that collecting wild honey and managing commercial hives require different forms of expertise.

"The former depends on knowledge of the locations of wild bees and the ability to access them, while beekeeping requires monitoring the hives and providing suitable conditions for their stability."

A profession full of risks

Honey collection remains one of the most demanding traditional occupations in the UAE.

Al Dhanhani warned that summer brings extreme heat, snakes emerging from their dens, red wasps and difficult mountain terrain.

Some expeditions can last two days or more.

"Running out of water in a remote mountainous area may lead to the death of the honey collector," he said.

Winter presents its own hazards, including freezing temperatures at high altitudes and the risk of falls while climbing cliffs to reach hidden hives.

"The beekeeper needs patience and the ability to endure difficult conditions, with good preparation for each trip, especially when the hives are located far from populated areas."

A heritage passed down through generations

According to Al Dhanhani, honey collection is one of the UAE's oldest professions, particularly among communities living in mountains and valleys.

For generations, local residents have relied on their knowledge of wild bees living in caves, trees and rock crevices.

This expertise has traditionally been passed from one generation to the next through practice and observation.

"The sons learn from the experienced how to identify the locations of the bees and choose the appropriate times to collect honey," he said.

He believes the Emirati beekeeper's experience is unique because it combines knowledge of bee behaviour, flowering seasons, mountain landscapes and local climate conditions.

Sheikh Zayed's legacy

Al Dhanhani credited the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan with helping transform beekeeping and honey production in the UAE.

He said Sheikh Zayed's commitment to afforestation and expanding tree planting across the country created a more suitable environment for bees and increased natural nectar sources.

"What the Emirati honey sector is witnessing today is linked, in part, to the agricultural and environmental legacy that Sheikh Zayed laid the foundations for."

The unique character of Emirati honey

Al Dhanhani said Emirati honey stands out because of the wide variety of local nectar sources available to bees.

Among the most important are acacia (samar) and jujube (sidr) trees, which produce distinctive honey varieties with different colours, flavours and characteristics depending on the season and location.

He also highlighted other nectar sources such as ghaf trees, mangroves and various wild plants.

Despite the UAE's desert environment, he believes local honey ranks among the world's finest products.

"I have visited many countries and witnessed the high demand for Emirati honey," he said.

He attributed this demand largely to consumer trust in Emirati beekeepers and the reputation they have built for honesty and transparency.

Protecting the reputation of local honey

Al Dhanhani warned against practices that could damage the reputation of Emirati honey.

"There is a problem that requires real solutions, which is the presence of honey that is imported from abroad, then packaged and sold to consumers as Emirati. This practice harms the reputation of the local product and consumer confidence, and solutions must be found."

He stressed that the issue is not the import of honey itself, but inaccurate information about its origin.

Maintaining consumer confidence, he said, requires transparency about the source of products and stronger oversight of packaging and marketing practices.

Al Dhanhani said Emirati honey stands out because of the wide variety of local nectar sources available to bees. Picture: Ashok Verma.

He also noted that consumers often struggle to distinguish between pure and adulterated honey without specialised laboratory testing.

Passing knowledge to the next generation

Beyond producing honey, Al Dhanhani is committed to sharing his expertise.

He conducts workshops covering honey production and beekeeping and has written a book on pure honey based on his personal experience and field observations.

"The future of the profession depends on honesty in production and marketing, making use of inherited expertise, and passing it on to future generations," he said.

For Al Dhanhani, beekeeping remains far more than a source of income.

"The honey-collecting profession will remain for me a culture, a heritage, and a source of a decent livelihood."