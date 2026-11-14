Fujairah crash: Families describe hours of searching hospitals, waiting for identification and saying farewell

UAE

Relatives say the support of citizens and residents eased some of their pain, as burials took place in the eastern region

Mohammed Rashid Ali Al Kindi and Khalfan Saeed Al Mazrouei, who died in the accident, did everything together - from growing up together, and joining the national service, to university. Picture credit: Supplied

Fujairah: The families of individuals who died in the traffic accident that took place in the emirate of Fujairah at dawn last Thursday talked about the painful hours they lived through, from losing contact with their loved ones, through searching for them in hospitals and waiting for the results of identification tests, to the final moments of farewell.

The incident left behind heartbreaking stories of loss, including two friends who shared childhood, national service, and university studies, and were on the verge of graduating, before their lives ended together and they were buried in two adjacent graves. There was also a father who lost his twin sons and his three-year-old grandson, and a mother who passed away, leaving behind two children, aged seven and nine.

The families of the deceased confirmed that large numbers of citizens and residents came to offer their condolences and stand by them, noting that this solidarity alleviated some of the pain of the bereaved and embodied the depth of the human bonds that unite the members of Emirati society.

A bond of friendship

Mohammed Rashid Ali Al Kindi said that his son and his friend Khalfan had shared life's journeys since childhood. Picture credit: Supplied

A friendship that had lasted since childhood brought together two young men, Mohammed Rashid Ali Al Kindi and Khalfan Saeed Al Mazrouei, from the city of Kalba. They grew up together, joined the national service at the same time, and then continued their university studies until they reached their final year, with only a little time left before their graduation, before they died in the accident and their bodies were laid to rest in two adjacent graves.

The father of the deceased, Mohammed Rashid Ali Al Kindi, said that his son and his friend Khalfan had shared life's journeys since childhood, to the point that their presences became inextricably linked in the memories of both families.

He explained that the two young men had traveled together to Abu Dhabi to complete some paperwork for Khalfan and had also visited his son's grandmother. He noted that Mohammed contacted his mother at around 11pm, telling her he was on Mleiha road, and that was their last contact.

He added: “Half an hour later, his mother came back and called him, but found his phone switched off. Anxiety began to creep into our hearts as the connection remained cut off, until his brother heard about the accident, so we rushed to the hospitals to look for them.”

He added that the family initially went to several hospitals in the area but couldn't find them. They then went to Fujairah Hospital, where samples were taken from family members for identification. The results didn't come back until yesterday morning, when the young men's deaths were confirmed.

He said the loss was devastating for both families, especially since the two young men were preparing to graduate from university. He added: "Even their graves were prepared next to each other, just as they had been together throughout their lives. They were among the finest young men, and we are patient and seek our reward from God Almighty." He noted that they were buried after Friday prayers.

The father of the deceased, Khalfan Saeed Al Mazrouei, said that the close relationship between his son and his friend made the two families decide to hold the mourning ceremony in one place. He added: “They were brothers in this world since childhood, and we ask God to bring us together with them in Paradise.”

He noted that the results of the identification tests for the two young men appeared at a similar time, after hours of waiting and searching, saying: “May God have mercy on them, and inspire their mothers with patience and solace, and we ask God to make them among the people of Paradise.”

He stressed that the grief over their passing was not limited to the two families, given the solidarity and condolences they received from members of the community, adding: “We did not lose our two sons alone, but we felt that everyone shared our loss. Condolences poured in to stand by us before the mourning tent was even set up, in a gesture that embodies the cohesion and solidarity of the UAE community, and alleviates our pain of loss.”

Three family members gone

Sadiq Tobilikat, an Indian national who was the owner of Eva Cafeteria, lost his 21-year-old twin sons, along with his three-year-old grandson, Muhammad Faiz. Picture credit: Supplied

In another story of loss caused by the accident, Sadiq Tobilikat, an Indian national who was the owner of Eva Cafeteria, lost his 21-year-old twin sons, along with his three-year-old grandson, Muhammad Faiz.

He said that news of the accident reached the family through his eldest son, and family members found themselves facing a shock they did not expect, after they lost three of their loved ones in one incident.

He added: “We were shocked by the news brought by my eldest son, and the shock was devastating. But our solace lies in accepting God’s will and decree, and in the support of the people of the UAE, who have stood by us in this time of grief.”

He said: “My relationship with the UAE spans more than 30 years, during which I have lived among its people and experienced nothing but kindness, love, and appreciation. It has become a home for me and my family.”

Children’s profound loss

Khamis Al-Masmari, brother of Hajar, one of the victims, said: “We tried to break the news of their mother’s death to the two children, but no one can replace a mother."

In a mourning tent adjacent to the tent of the family of Sadiq Tobilikat, grief hung over the family of citizen Hajar Salem Al-Masmari, 36 years old, who passed away in the accident, leaving behind her two children, Muath Nayef Al-Masmari and Abdulrahman Nayef Al-Masmari, aged seven and nine.

The deceased's brother, Khamis Al-Masmari, said that his sister had gone to Dubai with her two friends, and was late on her return trip, which worried the family, especially after 11.30pm, when the family was unable to contact her.

He added: “We started to worry when she was unusually late. We tried calling her repeatedly, but her phone was off. We couldn’t contact her until we heard about the accident. We rushed to Fujairah Hospital looking for her, and that’s where we learned of her death.” He explained that her two friends who were with her in the vehicle are still in intensive care due to injuries sustained in the accident, while the family received Hajar’s body and laid her to rest.

He stressed that the most difficult thing the family faced - after the death was confirmed - in addition to coming to terms with Hajar’s passing, was thinking about how to inform her two children about the loss of their mother, and trying to prepare them to receive news that would be difficult for them to understand or cope with.

Mu’adh and Abdulrahman, sons of the late Hajar Al-Masmari. Picture credit: Supplied

He said: “We tried to break the news of their mother’s death to the two children, but no one can replace a mother, especially a great mother like Hajar. She was kind and generous, cared deeply for her children, and always made sure they were well.”

He added that she was also hardworking and dedicated to her work, known among her colleagues for her devotion and good character, and everyone praised her morals and diligence.

He noted that the Fujairah Police General Command mourned his sister, who was one of its members, adding that their mother also works for the Fujairah Police, and that the family is proud to serve the nation and belong to its institutions. Mohammed Khalfan Al-Masamari, a relative of the deceased, said that the news of the accident was a devastating blow to the family.

Victims of the accident

The funeral procession for victims of the Fujairah accident. Picture credit: Supplied

The eastern region of the UAE witnessed the funeral and burial of a number of those who died in the accident, after their identities were confirmed, amidst the presence of their relatives and members of the community who were keen to participate in bidding them farewell and consoling their families.

Among those whose bodies were carried in procession were a mother, Maryam Abdulrahman Al Hammadi, and her two daughters, Ahlam Saif Al Naqbi and Amna Saif Al Naqbi, the couple Abdullah Hamad Mohammed Al Hafiti and Suhair Saeed Ahmed Al Yamahi, the friends Khalfan Saeed Al Mazrouei and Mohammed Rashid Ali Al Kindi, the twins from the family of Sadiq Tobilikat, the child Mohammed Fayez, and the young man Salem Saif Abdullah Al Mazrouei.