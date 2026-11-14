KHDA launches Dubai’s student protection framework for private schools: Three risk levels and a protection team in every school
Each school must name a protection team with at least two officers, and the rules also cover nurseries, universities and online learning
By Mohammed Ibrahim5 min read
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The framework includes schools, early childhood centres, higher education institutions, and vocational training and education institutes licensed by the KHDA, and covers in-person and virtual learning environments. Picture credit: Supplied
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