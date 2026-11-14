Home UAE KHDA launches Dubai’s student protection framework for private schools: Three risk levels and a protection team in every school

KHDA launches Dubai’s student protection framework for private schools: Three risk levels and a protection team in every school

Each school must name a protection team with at least two officers, and the rules also cover nurseries, universities and online learning

By Mohammed Ibrahim Published: 14 November 2026, 01:29 (UAE) 5 min read Share