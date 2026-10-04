Gargash reaffirms UAE's position on three islands dispute

UAE

Diplomatic adviser says criticism of the UAE's statement at the United Nations is contradicted by facts and documents supporting the country's claim

His Excellency Dr Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash said the UAE would continue to pursue what it considers its legitimate rights through peaceful means.

Abu Dhabi: His Excellency Dr Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, has said that criticism by Ali Akbar Velayati of the UAE's statement at the United Nations regarding the three islands of Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa represents a political position that is contradicted by the facts and documents on which the UAE bases its claims.

In a post on X, Gargash said: "Mr Ali Akbar Velayati's criticism of the UAE's statement at the United Nations regarding its three occupied islands, Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa, is a political stance refuted by the facts and documents on which the UAE bases its assertion of its rights."

He added that the UAE's position on the issue remains clear and consistent.

"Our approach is clear and consistent: to resolve the dispute peacefully through direct bilateral negotiations or by resorting to the International Court of Justice."

Gargash said the UAE would continue to pursue what it considers its legitimate rights through peaceful means.

"We will continue to demand our legitimate rights, steadfastly and responsibly, until a peaceful solution is reached in accordance with international law," he said.