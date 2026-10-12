Global Village season 31: RTA buses and electric abras are back - routes, stops and timings

UAE

Four bus routes connect Dubai’s major transport hubs to Global Village from October 14, with the most frequent service every 40 minutes from Union Station; water abra rides also return inside the venue

The bus routes cover strategic departure points, making it easy for visitors to reach Global Village from various parts of the emirate. File photograph

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is resuming dedicated transport services to Global Village, coinciding with the launch of the 31st Global Village season.

This comes as part of the RTA’s ongoing efforts to enhance the integration of the public transport system and provide comfortable, safe and sustainable transportation options for visitors to one of the emirate’s most prominent tourist and entertainment destinations.

Through these services, the RTA aims to facilitate visitors’ access to Global Village and to provide them with an exceptional travel experience, in line with Dubai’s global standing on the tourism and entertainment map.

The new season of Global Village begins on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, and continues until May 2027, welcoming millions of visitors from within the country and abroad.

This initiative confirms the RTA’s commitment to supporting the tourism sector and enhancing connectivity between the various vital destinations in the emirate, by providing integrated transportation services that contribute to the happiness of visitors and improve the quality of their trips from the moment of departure until they reach their destination.

Four direct bus routes to and from Global Village

The RTA aims to facilitate visitors’ access to Global Village and to provide them with an exceptional travel experience, in line with Dubai’s global standing on the tourism and entertainment map. File photograph

The services include operating four direct bus routes connecting Global Village to a number of the most important transport hubs in Dubai, using buses that provide high levels of comfort and safety, making the round trip part of the enjoyable entertainment experience for families and individuals.

The bus routes cover strategic departure points, making it easy for visitors to reach Global Village from various parts of the emirate, as detailed below:

Route 102: From Rashidiya Bus Station to Global Village, with a frequency of 60 minutes.

Route 103: From Union Bus Station to Global Village, with a frequency of 40 minutes.

Route 104: From Al Ghubaiba Bus Station to Global Village, with a frequency of 60 minutes.

Route 106: From Mall of the Emirates Bus Station to Global Village, with a frequency of 60 minutes.

The buses used in this service are distinguished by advanced specifications and modern equipment that ensure the highest levels of comfort and safety for passengers, which enhances the appeal of using public transportation and gives visitors a comfortable and smooth travel experience throughout the season.

The return of electric tourist abras

In parallel with the resumption of bus services, the RTA is resuming the operation of the tourist water transport service within Global Village, by providing two environmentally friendly electric abras, to offer distinctive recreational trips that allow visitors to explore the water areas and enjoy unique views of Global Village’s facilities and various landmarks.

This service represents one of the experiences that visitors love, as it combines the pleasure of transportation and entertainment at the same time, and is in line with the Authority’s directions towards supporting sustainable transportation solutions and promoting the use of clean means of transport, which contributes to enriching the experience of Global Village guests during the 2026-2027 season.