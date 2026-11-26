British Airways, Air France, Lufthansa and Eurowings resume Dubai flights in November
Four European carriers are restoring routes from London, Paris, Munich and Berlin as the winter travel season begins
By Azad Aysho2 min read
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Dubai International Airport is currently connected to 235 destinations in 101 countries via 57 airlines, and Dubai International Airport welcomed 50.4 million passengers during the first nine months of 2026. File photograph
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