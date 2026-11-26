9 in 10 residents interested in buying 'Made in Dubai' jewellery, World Gold Council study finds
The survey of 3,000 people in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi also found women buy luxury gold for themselves more often than as giftsEmirates247
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Demand is driven by the quality of materials, the mastery of craftsmanship, and the originality of designs, further strengthening Dubai's presence in the gold and jewellery industry. File photograph
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