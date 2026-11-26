Home UAE 9 in 10 residents interested in buying 'Made in Dubai' jewellery, World Gold Council study finds

9 in 10 residents interested in buying 'Made in Dubai' jewellery, World Gold Council study finds

The survey of 3,000 people in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi also found women buy luxury gold for themselves more often than as gifts

Emirates247

Published: 26 November 2026, 21:41 (UAE) 3 min read Share