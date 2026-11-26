Burjeel Cancer Institute administers Rasonque for first time in UAE, advancing specialised pancreatic cancer care
The new drug works by inhibiting proteins that help cancer cells grow and spread and blocking their signals, which may help shrink the tumour or slow disease progressionWAM
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The significance of this development lies in expanding treatment options for patients with advanced pancreatic cancer, which remains one of the most challenging cancers to treat. Picture credit: WAM
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