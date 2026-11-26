Home UAE Burjeel Cancer Institute administers Rasonque for first time in UAE, advancing specialised pancreatic cancer care

Burjeel Cancer Institute administers Rasonque for first time in UAE, advancing specialised pancreatic cancer care

The new drug works by inhibiting proteins that help cancer cells grow and spread and blocking their signals, which may help shrink the tumour or slow disease progression

WAM

Published: 26 November 2026, 21:21 (UAE) 3 min read Share