Mohammed bin Rashid visits Hatta, reviews progress of development projects
His Highness inaugurates AED 1.4 billion Hatta hydroelectric power plant with a generation capacity of 250 MWEmirates247
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During the meeting, His Highness was briefed on several ongoing projects and initiatives, as well as the implementation of Hatta Master Development Plan 2040, which aims to generate an economic impact of approximately AED 1.2 billion by 2040.
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