ISEA2026 Dubai concludes its largest edition to date, opening new horizons for digital and emerging arts
Strong international participation reinforces the symposium’s role as a global platform for artistic exchange, interdisciplinary dialogue and knowledge sharingEmirates247
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Hosted by Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), with Zayed University as its academic partner, the symposium was held under the theme ‘ELYAH: Constellating Place, Data & Identity’.
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