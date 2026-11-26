Al Owais Cultural Foundation exhibition traces the nation’s journey through hundreds of stamps and postal documents

The opening was attended by His Excellency Abdul Hamid Ahmad, Secretary-General of the Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Foundation; Dr Fatima Al Sayegh, member of the Board of Trustees; Dr Mohammed Salem Al Mazrouei, board member of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation; His Excellency Dr Hossam Hussein, Consul-General of the Arab Republic of Egypt; Adel Abdul Hamid Al Khouri and Ali Al Mulla, board members of the Emirates Philatelic Association; as well as stamp collectors and enthusiasts.