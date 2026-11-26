UAE’s postal history comes alive in Dubai stamp exhibition
Al Owais Cultural Foundation exhibition traces the nation’s journey through hundreds of stamps and postal documentsEmirates247
The opening was attended by His Excellency Abdul Hamid Ahmad, Secretary-General of the Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Foundation; Dr Fatima Al Sayegh, member of the Board of Trustees; Dr Mohammed Salem Al Mazrouei, board member of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation; His Excellency Dr Hossam Hussein, Consul-General of the Arab Republic of Egypt; Adel Abdul Hamid Al Khouri and Ali Al Mulla, board members of the Emirates Philatelic Association; as well as stamp collectors and enthusiasts.