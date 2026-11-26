Ministry of Education, AI Office launch ‘Parent’s Guide to Artificial Intelligence in Education’
The guide provides parents with an accessible reference to help them understand the fundamental concepts of artificial intelligence and its key applications in everyday lifeWAM
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The launch forms part of national efforts to enhance society’s readiness for rapid technological advancements and builds on the UAE’s pioneering efforts to integrate AI into school curricula. Picture credit: WAM
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