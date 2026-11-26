Child Safety Organisation launches Nabaha to train student safety ambassadors
Selected ambassadors will undergo comprehensive training covering key child safety issues, including digital safety and online risks, bullying, forms of abuse and how to report themWAM
3 min read
Share
CSO will select 36 ambassadors, divided equally between two age groups: 9 to 12 years (18 child ambassadors) and 13 to 15 years (18 adolescent ambassadors). Picture credit: WAM
Add Emirates 24|7 to your Google News
Text Size: