Home UAE UAE GDP growth forecast 2027: How the Central Bank, World Bank, IMF, Fitch, Moody's and S&P compare

UAE GDP growth forecast 2027: How the Central Bank, World Bank, IMF, Fitch, Moody's and S&P compare

Seven institutions expect growth of 6.6% to 10.4%, helped by oil recovery and steady non-oil expansion, while the country’s economy minister says growth of 7% to 8% is expected

By Mishal Al-Abbas Published: 26 November 2026, 22:00 (UAE) 5 min read Share