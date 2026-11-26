UAE GDP growth forecast 2027: How the Central Bank, World Bank, IMF, Fitch, Moody's and S&P compare
Seven institutions expect growth of 6.6% to 10.4%, helped by oil recovery and steady non-oil expansion, while the country’s economy minister says growth of 7% to 8% is expected
By Mishal Al-Abbas5 min read
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The forecasts issued by seven local and international economic and financial institutions range between 6.6% and 10.4%. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Pexels
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