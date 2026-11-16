Hamdan bin Mohammed meets Founder and CEO of Axon Enterprise
Meeting explores the role of AI, smart cameras, drones and digital solutions in advancing public safetyEmirates247
2 min read
Share
His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, met today with Rick Smith, Founder and CEO of Axon Enterprise, a global leader in public safety technology.
Add Emirates 24|7 to your Google News
Text Size: