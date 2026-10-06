Hamdan bin Mohammed remembers Sheikh Rashid’s vision and legacy

UAE

Hamdan bin Mohammed says Sheikh Rashid’s impact and his pioneering vision remains in the journey of Dubai and all its successes

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Executive Council of the emirate of Dubai, affirmed that the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, was a leader ahead of his time with his vision, and he turned his ambitions into exceptional projects through fieldwork and meticulous follow-up.

His Highness said on his social media account on the X platform: “On the thirty-sixth anniversary of the passing of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, we remember the journey of the builder of modern Dubai, the father of its people and the engineer of its renaissance… Zayed’s partner in establishing the Union, the leader who was ahead of his time with his vision, and who turned his ambitions into exceptional projects through fieldwork and meticulous follow-up… Rashid bin Saeed saw in the Creek an artery of life, in the ports and airports bridges connecting Dubai to the world, and in man the foundation and goal of the renaissance… Rashid bin Saeed departed in body, but the impact of his giving and his pioneering thought remained present in the journey of Dubai and all its successes and achievements.”