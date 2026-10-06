Latifa bint Mohammed opens 30th edition of Beautyworld Dubai

UAE

The 30th edition brings together leading beauty industry experts and showcases the latest global products, innovations and trends

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa was briefed on the latest products and innovations in the beauty industry, and visited several exhibitors. Picture credit: WAM

Dubai: Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), today opened the 30th edition of Beautyworld Dubai at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Running until 8 October, the exhibition showcases the latest global trends in beauty, haircare, fragrance, health and wellbeing.



Celebrating its 30th edition under a new name, Beautyworld Dubai reinforces its connection to the city, which has emerged as a global meeting point for the beauty industry. The three-day event brings together industry professionals through exhibitions, conferences and live demonstrations.



During her tour, accompanied by Maryam Al Hammadi, Minister of State and Secretary General of the UAE Cabinet; Hala Badri, Director-General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; and Mahir Julfar, Executive Vice President at Dubai World Trade Centre, she was briefed by Dubai Municipality experts on the latest developments and services in health and safety and central laboratory services.



Her Highness Sheikha Latifa was also briefed on the latest products and innovations in the beauty industry, and visited several exhibitors, including Lattafa Perfumes, Gissah Perfumes, Armaf and Fragrance Network Factory (FNF), which specialises in custom perfume manufacturing, private-label products and bespoke fragrance solutions. She also visited the beautyLIVE platform.



Beautyworld Dubai reinforces its connection to the city, which has emerged as a global meeting point for the beauty industry. Picture credit: WAM

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum praised Beautyworld Dubai’s continued growth, highlighting its role in strengthening Dubai’s position as a global hub for showcasing innovation and exchanging expertise with the world.



Organised by Messe Frankfurt Middle East, Beautyworld Dubai brings together leading figures and experts from the global beauty industry, providing a platform to discover new products, expand business opportunities and build partnerships across international markets.



The exhibition showcases a wide range of products and innovations across fragrance, cosmetics, skincare, haircare, personal care, packaging, beauty technology and wellbeing, reflecting Dubai’s growing position as a leading destination for international exhibitions and a gateway to new business opportunities.



The fragrance sector takes centre stage at this year's edition, with its exhibition space having more than tripled since 2017, marking its largest presence in the event’s history. A new hall in Za’abeel has been dedicated entirely to the sector.



First-time exhibitors include Kuwait’s Gissah Perfumes and Saudi Arabia’s Al Majed for Oud, joining established regional fragrance houses. UK-based Lush Cosmetics has also chosen Beautyworld Dubai to officially unveil its new fragrance collection.



The Next in Fragrance and Next in Beauty conferences are among the highlights of this year’s event, alongside the return of Natural Notes, which connects producers of natural ingredients directly with industry professionals.



The exhibition’s live stages also feature internationally renowned makeup artists, hairstylists and educators, including Mounir, Mary Phillips, Patrick Ta, Dimitris Giannetos and Josh Lamonaca.



The Beautyworld Dubai Awards 2026 will be held on 7 October, recognising excellence across 17 categories spanning the beauty industry. This year, Huda Kattan, founder of Huda Beauty, will receive the Beautyworld Icon Award in recognition of her influence on the global beauty industry.